Tuesday Noxon community meeting to discuss rebuilding following recent fires
The Noxon community will gather to discuss the rebuilding of their small town after a blaze destroyed several businesses.
The Noxon community will gather to discuss the rebuilding of their small town after a blaze destroyed several businesses.
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
Waymo, the self-driving company under Alphabet, began testing its robotaxis in Atlanta on Tuesday, adding another city to its ever-expanding testing and deployment domain. Over the next few months, Waymo will deploy a handful of cars driven manually by humans to gather mapping data and get familiar with Atlanta's environment, Sandy Karp, a Waymo spokesperson, told TechCrunch. Later, Waymo aims to test its robotaxis in Atlanta without the safety driver in the front seat.
This ruching rules — the cloth is gathered along the seams to create folds that drape over potential problem areas.
Kick spring allergies to the curb, thanks to this dust-, dander-, pollen- and smoke-trapper.
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
An Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is now down to $23 and comes with a smart bulb thrown in for free.
Amazon Music has announced a generative AI-powered playlist feature. Enter a prompt (which can include emoji) and Maestro will try to find songs that match it.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes to their first ever NCAA tournament win earlier this year.
There are two small or compact pickup trucks for sale in 2024, the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Which small truck is best?
Google's Pixel 7a smartphone is on sale for a new low of $349.
We've received hundreds of questions from Yahoo News readers wanting to know more about Donald Trump's trial in New York.
Layoffs usually drive attention and sympathy toward affected employees, but rarely does anyone talk about what happens to the recruiters who are sometimes also asked to leave when companies decide to cut headcount. Indeed, tech firms cut up to half of their recruitment teams when they were laying people off in droves back in 2022 and 2023. Paraform, a recruitment platform aimed at startups, feels there's an opportunity in tapping the pool of laid-off recruiters who have since branched out to start their own business, and helping startups source talent and access a broader talent network.
The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Antitrust lawsuits have declined since the pandemic despite a high-profile push by Washington to limit the concentration of power in key industries.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.