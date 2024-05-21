Tuesday night storms will bring damaging winds and likely power outages to Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield

Severe thunderstorms are looking more likely late this afternoon into this evening across Wisconsin. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, however a few tornadoes are also possible. Furthermore, several rounds of storms will bring heavy rainfall to the area and may lead to localized flooding.

The National Weather Service predicts damaging winds to be the biggest threat from storms in central Wisconsin this evening.

There were substantial showers and storms in the central Wisconsin area at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, but they were not expected to be severe, said Roy Eckberg, meteorologist from the National Weather Service. Forecasters were keeping an eye on a cluster of storms that were in Iowa early Tuesday afternoon.

"They're going to race into Wisconsin this afternoon," Eckberg said.

The storms should hit the central Wisconsin area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Eckberg said. The greatest risk of severe weather will be damaging winds that could cause damage to trees and power lines, he said. People should be prepared for power outages, he said.

Eckberg said they can't rule out an isolated tornado or large hail, but the damaging winds will be the primary threat.

Central Wisconsin sports news: Wausau native Jim Otto, legendary Raiders center, dies at age 86

'Top Chef: Wisconsin': Wisconsin Rapids-area cranberry grower discusses 'spectacular' experience on Bravo's 'Top Chef'

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Tuesday storms will bring damaging winds, power outages to central Wisconsin