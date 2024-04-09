Tuesday marks 10 years since stabbing attack at Franklin Regional High School

Tuesday marks 10 years since a high school student stabbed 20 of his peers and a security guard at a Westmoreland County high school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former student charged in Franklin Regional stabbing pleads guilty

Alex Hribal, who was 16 at the time, used two kitchen knives to carry out the attack through the halls of Franklin Regional High School. In a manifesto found by investigators, Hribal idolized the Columbine shooters.

In 2017, Hribal pleaded guilty to 43 counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to more than 23 years in jail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alex Hribal sentenced in Franklin Regional stabbing

All of the victims survived.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘We really want him to come home’: Wife of missing Beaver Co. man pleading for help Man charged after 2 dogs found dead in garbage bags, 50 animals removed from Butler County home Allegheny County double murder suspect found dead after being pulled over by police in West Virginia VIDEO: Loved ones grieving 70-year-old man murdered in Pittsburgh’s Hill District DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts