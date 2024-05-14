Tuesday is hot and humid with a chance for scattered storms

Tuesday will be hot and humid, with scattered storms throughout the day and evening.

Temperature highs are in the low-to-mid 90s, according to NWS Melbourne.

Kissimmee is expected to have the highest temperature in Central Florida at 96 degrees.

In addition to Leesburg/Sanford and near Okeechobee, storms are expected in that area.

The main threats for those storms are wind gusts, coin-sized hail, frequent lightning, and one or two tornadoes are possible, according to NWS Melbourne.

A small craft advisory and a moderate risk for rip currents at area beaches exist.