Tuesday Evening Forecast Mar. 19, 2024
Tuesday Evening Forecast Mar. 19, 2024
Dodgers fans, Padres fans, are you ready for the 2024 MLB Seoul Series? Let's play ball!
All eyes this week will be on the release of the Fed's quarterly 'dot plot,' which will signal whether central bank officials still agree that three rate cuts are likely in 2024.
No more worrying about where to stash your phone, keys or cash while running errands or catching up on your favorite shows.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow will make their Dodgers debuts at 6:05 a.m. ET Wednesday in South Korea.
The popular 40-ounce cups have gotten a totally tubular '80s-style makeover.
Five states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio — are holding primaries on Tuesday.
The contract also reportedly includes $41 million guaranteed at signing.
In Monday’s keynote at Nvidia's GTC 2024 event, CEO Jensen Huang kept repeating the phrase "AI factory." “In the last Industrial Revolution, the raw material that went into the factory was water,” Huang told TechCrunch in an interview after the keynote. “There’s a new Industrial Revolution happening in these [server] rooms: I call them AI factories,” Huang said.
The Cavs guard underwent a procedure, the team announced on Tuesday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
It has the same sleek look and doesn't leak as much, fans say.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT is the off-road oriented trim of the three-row SUV. It offers the most capability and is a great value.
Washington leaders announced a deal Tuesday that would put a pause on protracted government funding fights at least for a few months.
Audi will stop assigning its cars a powertrain-specific name, such as 55 TFSI, as part of a shift toward a smaller and simpler portfolio of models.