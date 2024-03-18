Tuesday is Election Day in Palm Beach. Here's what voters need to know

Tuesday is Election Day in Palm Beach.

Residents who haven't already voted by mail or stopped by one of Palm Beach County's 23 early voting sites can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Seven precincts with three polling locations will be open. They are: Precincts 5601 and 5602 (St. Edward Parish Hall, 165 N. County Road); Precincts 5603 and 5604 (Mandel Recreation Center, 340 Seaview Ave.); and Precincts 5605, 5607 and 5608 (South Fire-Rescue Station, 2185 S. Ocean Blvd.). For more information, visit www.townofpalmbeach.com/1196/March-19-2024-Regular-Election.

People line up to vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach on Election Day Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022.

One local race will be on the ballot in addition to the presidential primary contest for registered Republicans.

Locally, Bridget Moran faces John David Corey for the Group 3 Town Council seat.

Moran, a longtime town resident and volunteer, serves as a member of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. Corey, a retired preservationist who moved to Palm Beach in 2012, recently completed two terms as a member of the Architectural Commission.

Council members Lew Crampton and Bobbie Lindsay were reelected unopposed to their Group 1 and 2 seats, respectively, in December.

