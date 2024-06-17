Tuesday is Election Day in Biloxi. Here’s who is running to fill ousted councilman’s seat

Five candidates are on the ballot in Tuesday’s special election to fill the remainder of the term on Biloxi Council in Ward 4.

Former councilman Robert Deming III resigned May 30 after pleading guilty to a federal drug for the sale of products at his CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina.

He served 10 years as the councilman of ward 4, which spans both sides of the Popp’s Ferry Bridge.

The polling place at the Margaret Sherry Library and fire station at 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road. will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. This is the only election on Tuesday.

If one of the five candidates doesn’t get at least 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will move to a runoff election on July 9.

The winner will serve until the municipal election next spring.

Among the candidates are the former Biloxi assistant police chief, those with notable Biloxi names and those who have worked in government for other Coast cities.

The candidates are:

Lara Bernich Alley — A real estate agent, she supports local small business and is involved in many community organizations, such as the Harrison County Election Commission, Pink Hearts Funds, Carter’s Champions, Biloxi-Ocean Springs Junior Auxiliary, Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence and MS Hotel and Lodging Association.

Kim Compton-Saucier — She is grants and projects director for Gautier. She previously was deputy director at Harrison County Development Commission and economic development director in D’Iberville.

Jamie Creel — He is a former state representative and son of Billy Creel, a Biloxi tourism pioneer.

Daniel Hunter — A senior account executive for Advance Local, a nationwide media company, he is a member of Kiwanis and serves on the board of the Bacot Foundation.

Rodney McGilvary — He retired from the Biloxi Police Department as assistant chief. He twice ran against Deming for the ward 4 council seat.

Voters line up at the Margaret Sherry Library in Biloxi to cast their votes on Nov. 3, 2020. On Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots for one of the five candidates in the Ward 4 special election.