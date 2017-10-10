Tuesday's Morning Email: Take A Look At The Wildfires Devastating California Wine Country

View photos (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images) More

CALIFORNIA WINE COUNTRY IS UP IN FLAMES At least 10 are dead as the wildfires consume Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties. Check out photos of the fire’s devastation. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE HARVEY WEINSTEIN SCANDAL CONTINUES TO UNFOLD Here’s the leaked email of what then-legal adviser Lisa Bloom told The Weinstein Company would help defend the movie mogul. Meryl Streep, George Clooney, James Gunn and Dame Judi Dench spoke out in horror at the revelations, while fashion designer Donna Karan defended her friend. A British actress came forward about a “humiliating” encounter with Weinstein. Here’s a desperate email Weinstein sent out to drum up support amid the scandal. His name is being removed from the TV shows he produced, and the company he founded is reportedly looking into changing its name. And here’s how Weinstein put the media in a headlock. [HuffPost]

PUERTO RICO DEATH TOLL HITS 39 And could continue to rise. Meanwhile, the Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico just expired and won’t be renewed, meaning the U.S. island decimated by Hurricane Maria will go back to paying double the shipping costs for food and supplies. [HuffPost]

THERE WILL BE ANOTHER HURRICANE HARVEY. HERE’S HOW HOUSTON CAN PREPARE “You can’t have the fourth-largest city in the U.S. shut down simply because it rained hard.” [HuffPost]

THE PUSH TO END PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S SUPPORT FOR THE SAUDI CARNAGE IN YEMEN Just picked up a few more high-profile names. [HuffPost]

AMERICANS IN RURAL AREAS ARE MORE LIKELY TO DIE OF SUICIDE And suicide rates are up across the country. [HuffPost]

IVANA TRUMP: ‘I’M FIRST LADY’ Donald Trump’s first wife also said she refuses to call the White House because Melania is there. [HuffPost]

THE NEW ‘STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI’ TRAILER IS HERE We’ve only watched it 50 times in the last 10 hours or so. [HuffPost]

JEMELE HILL HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR TWO WEEKS Over a social media “violation.” Hill had previously spoken out against Trump. [HuffPost]

THINK TWICE BEFORE PUTTING ON THAT HALLOWEEN MASK One word: Lice. [HuffPost]

EVERYTHING YOU THOUGHT ABOUT THE ‘MONSTER MASH’ IS A LIE There might be an “Inception”-level meta aspect of the song. [HuffPost]

WE LIVE TO SERVE So here are 27 great wedding ideas that your guests will talk about for years. [HuffPost]

