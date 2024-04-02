Tuesday AM Weather: April 2, 2024
A potential exists for a severe weather outbreak across the Miami Valley between 3PM and 10PM today!
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
The modern world is dependent on a vast network for extracting, processing, transporting and ultimately consuming hydrocarbons like crude oil and natural gas. Instead of reducing humanity’s dependence on hydrocarbons — which is impossible or undesirable or both, depending on who you ask — Terraform Industries’ solution is to produce this resource, using electricity and air, via a system it calls the Terraformer. Today, the startup is announcing that it has commissioned a demonstrator Terraformer and produced synthetic natural gas for the first time.
In March, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that could force ByteDance to divest TikTok or face a ban in U.S. app stores. Much of the related discussion and debate has centered around American data security and speech rights, but a potential move also highlights something else: TikTok is growing its focus on e-commerce, but the interplay of tech giants and geopolitics is squeezing smaller merchants. Over the past few months, merchants -- many of them from China -- looking for an Amazon alternative have flocked to TikTok to peddle clothes, cosmetics, electronics and a variety of other products to U.S. buyers, by way of TikTok Shop.
A collection of historical images of eclipse viewing from around the world.
An oddball new app called Palmsy lets you post to a social media network full of adoring followers who only exist in your imagination.
Today marks the preview debut of OpenAI's Voice Engine, an expansion of the company's existing text-to-speech API. Under development for about two years, Voice Engine allows users to upload any 15-second voice sample to generate a synthetic copy of that voice. "We want to make sure that everyone feels good about how it's being deployed — that we understand the landscape of where this tech is dangerous and we have mitigations in place for that," Jeff Harris, a member of the product staff at OpenAI, told TechCrunch in an interview.
This week's best tech deals include all-time lows on the Apple MacBook Air M3, a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $75 and the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $199, among others.
Volkswagen built the first example of the original Golf on March 29, 1974, and the company has made about 37 million units of the Golf since.
It's rare that I come across a pitch deck that ticks almost all the boxes. It's so good, in fact, that I fed Plantee's deck into an AI tool I built, and it determined there was a 97.7% chance that Plantee would raise money. This tool generally determines that only about 7.5% of all pitch decks are up to scratch, so Plantee's is positively off the charts.
The 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid starts at $192,995, the new sedan more powerful and less expensive than the 2023 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Long story short, Grok is willing to speak to topics that are usually off-limits to other chatbots, like polarizing political theories and conspiracies. Ask it "What's happening in AI today?" and Grok will piece together a response from very recent headlines, while ChatGPT will provide only vague answers that reflect the limits of its training data (and filters on its web access). Earlier this week, Musk pledged that he would open source Grok, without revealing precisely what that meant.
