Tuesday AM Weather: April 2, 2024

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.