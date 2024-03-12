Tucson zoo happily welcomes elephant calf amid concern of complications

The Reid Park Zoo in Tuscon announced Friday the birth of an elephant calf.

The zoo released a statement stating that the calf weighs 265 pounds, and its sex has yet to be determined. This calf marks the third elephant born in the zoo, joining its big sisters Nandi and Penzi. Zoo staff mentioned that Nandi was a wonderful big sister when Penzi was born, and they are eager to observe the interactions among the three siblings.

“We’re excited to watch her show Penzi how to be a big sister,” said Adam Ramsey, Reid Park Zoo’s Director of Animal Care.

According to the zoo, the calf will spend some time behind closed doors bonding with her mother Semba. The zoo’s elephant care team will also monitor the family’s health.

The zoo was previously worried about potential complications with the birth of this calf. The team began 24-hour monitoring in late November due to medical concerns, which is a few months earlier in the pregnancy than is typical. Thankfully, the zoo now says the baby and mom appear healthy.

“The team worked very diligently, and are excited to announce that the calf is hitting all their early milestones. Mom and baby both look great following this morning’s birth,” said Ramsey.

Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo’s President & CEO, said she hopes that people who see the elephants will be inspired to learn more about the species and the importance of conservation.

“Reid Park Zoo is so proud to do our part for this species,” said Kluge.

