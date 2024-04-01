Tucson police officer responding to call dies in crash near downtown

A Tucson police officer died following a crash while responding to a call on Sunday night, Tucson police said.

The crash occurred at Campbell Avenue and Sixth Street just east of downtown Tucson.

Police did not provide details of what led to the crash or what call the officer was responding to.

"It is with heavy sadness we announce the death of a Tucson Police Officer last night," wrote the Tucson Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter. "As we grieve, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow department members."

A news conference is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Tucson police's main station.

