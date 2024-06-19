Tucson police arrest 4 teens in murder of UA student Erin Jones

The Tucson Police Department arrested four teenagers in connection with an April shooting that left University of Arizona student Erin Jones dead.

The four suspects were identified as 18-year-old Estevan García and three 17-year-olds. The Arizona Republic does not normally name minors who are suspected of crimes.

Police believe all suspects were shooters from the vehicle seen in the surveillance video released to the public on May 14. They were facing first-degree murder and drive-by shooting charges.

Jones was shot and killed in the early morning of April 28 following a large off-campus gathering at a home near East Fifth Street where police believed several University of Arizona students were present. Many witnesses left before police arrived, officials said.

Police found Jones with "signs of gunshot trauma" outside of the house. Police said officers began to render aid until the Tucson Fire Department arrived and took her to Banner University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said a vehicle with an additional female victim was located nearby and she was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Two others, a teen girl and a man, arrived at Banner University Medical Center and Tucson ER and Hospital in their cars. They were treated for gunshot wounds.

Officials first arrested García after he was identified as a suspect during the investigation of an unrelated incident. García was taken into custody on June 14 during a traffic stop near South Midvale Park Road and West Drexel Road, police said.

Police later identified the other suspects. Two were arrested on June 17. One was taken into custody near Golf Links Road and South Pantano Road, and the other was found later that day at a home near San Juan Trail and La Cholla Boulevard.

The third 17-year-old was later found at a residence in Vail, which is located southeast of Tucson, on June 18. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said they were still seeking other suspects related to the incident and the investigation was ongoing. The Pima County Attorney’s Office assisted in the arrests.

In a statement, UA President Robert C. Robbins said he spoke with Jones' family and offered the university's support. In his remarks, he also expressed sympathy for other students who may have been affected by Jones' death and stressed that mental health resources were available.

"Any loss of life is tragic, especially for a young person taken from her family and friends so early in her life," Roberts said in a statement. "I want to encourage any of you struggling to cope with this devastating news, whether you knew Erin or not, to take advantage of our campus resources."

Republic reporter Abigail Celaya contributed to this article.

Reach the reporter at laura.sepulveda@gannett.com or on Twitter at @lauradaniella_s.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police arrest 4 teens in murder of UA student Erin Jones