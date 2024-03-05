Tucson Museum of Art Downtown reaches 100 years
The Tucson Museum of Art is kicking off its 100-year anniversary with a Spring Artisans Market.
The Tucson Museum of Art is kicking off its 100-year anniversary with a Spring Artisans Market.
Dusty blinds, grimy kitchens and pet messes are actually fun to tackle with these brilliant tools.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Never lose your specs again with a soft magnetic holder that 13,000 shoppers love.
Stellar sales have begun to bloom — our picks for the top deals right now, starting at just $75 for a 24-inch gem that 13,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
'Best purchase this year': More than 50,000 shoppers say they're a space-saving must for bulky clothes, bedding and more.
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
The Raptors traded for Kelly Olynyk ahead of the deadline earlier this year and now have him signed through the 2025-26 season.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Keurig and Dyson.
Where might he land?
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
An industry-wide password-sharing crackdown is gaining momentum. The latest service to announce such a move is Max.
Streaming music service Deezer is joining Spotify in cheering the European Union's €1.84 billion fine imposed on Apple for breaking antitrust rules in the streaming music market. In a statement issued today, Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira only cautiously praised the incoming fine, noting, "It’s very positive to see that the EU is taking action against Apple and is showing readiness to firmly sanction anti-competitive practices."
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and so much more.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 smartphones are up to $150 at Amazon and Best Buy after new sales.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
The sleek silhouette and moisture-wicking fabric will take you from workouts to errands to the office.