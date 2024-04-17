Tucson men sentenced in human smuggling attempt that led to highway death of teen

Two Tucson men were sentenced for their roles in the highway death of a teen, according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, 38-year-old Gerson Montano and 64-year-old Robert Dale Hart were both convicted in connection to the teen's death in March.

On Aug. 3, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV traveling westbound on Interstate 10. The Attorney's Office did not specify where on I-10 the attempted stop occurred or what the traffic stop was for.

The SUV failed to yield to the troopers and then abruptly pulled over in the median of the interstate, officials said. Multiple people then fled from the vehicle, and two migrants were struck by a semitruck as they ran across the eastbound lanes of traffic.

One of them, a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said an investigation found that Montano, the driver of the SUV, had been hired by Hart to transport the migrants in a human smuggling operation.

Montano was sentenced to 70 months in prison, and Hart was sentenced to 51 months in prison for transporting migrants and for their role in the boy's death.

