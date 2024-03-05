Tucson Electric Power customers see surge in prices over the past few months
Tucson Electric Power customers see a spike in bills, causing concerns.
Tucson Electric Power customers see a spike in bills, causing concerns.
We look at a prototype of the Afeela, the autonomous EV by Sony Honda Mobility, to learn about its on-board technology including PlayStation and karaoke.
'Rivals the performance of high-end brands like Panasonic,' says one of over 7,000 smiling shoppers.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
The Combine turned a draft that was top heavy with QBs into one that is also deep with QBs.
The national average at the pump sat at $3.35 per gallon on Monday, up $0.09 from a week ago, but still $0.05 lower from exactly one year ago, according to AAA data.
This easy-to-use kit makes your teeth significantly brighter in just 10 days, happy shoppers say.
Victor Wembanyama sits atop the leaderboard in most statistical categories, but Chet Holmgren has been more impactful in winning games. Here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
Pressure washers are great for deep cleaning your house, car, patio, patio furniture, and more. These are Amazon's 5 best-selling models
McLaren will reportedly unveil the P18, a plug-in hybrid hypercar developed as the P1's successor, in 2024 and its first family car will land in 2028.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
If pizza is your love language, this little gadget will make you swoon.
A 1982 Isuzu P'up Diesel 4x4 pickup truck, twin to the Chevrolet LUV, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spring training debut, Shohei Ohtani's marriage surprise, the SF Giants, a Yadier Molina surprise & Ken Griffey Jr.'s photography.
The Nike/Fanatics overhaul has been received poorly by both players and fans.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
An AI-powered ecosystem may revive Apple's growth story, but a daring electric vehicle never will.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
This Jackery portable power station will keep you charged up during outdoor activities or emergencies. Right now, you can save $60 on the popular item.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.
'Stunned at the results': Combat the visible signs of aging for less than the price of one spa treatment.