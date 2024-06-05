Tucson-area congressional candidate Kathleen Winn steps into the spotlight. How to watch

She's usually in the shadow of her well-resourced primary rival for Arizona's Tucson-area 6th Congressional District. But Republican candidate Kathleen Winn will step into the spotlight in a televised program on Wednesday evening.

The incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., did not respond to a debate invitation from Arizona's publicly funded Citizens Clean Election Commission. That means Winn, his sole competitor for the GOP nomination, will have a primetime, 30-minute-long opportunity to make her case to viewers.

Winn is challenging Ciscomani from the right. She has been endorsed by Cindy Biggs, wife of the sitting Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and has argued Ciscomani hasn't done enough for conservative priorities such as immigration.

Winn’s candidacy is a long shot. She sought the same office in 2022, when Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick held the seat and there was no Republican incumbent. Ciscomani won the primary handily, and Winn came in third. Now, Ciscomani faces reelection with the advantages of an incumbent, with backing by his party and its robust campaign finance apparatus.

The program will be hosted by Arizona's publicly funded Citizens Clean Elections Commission.

The debate will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Several local news outlets will livestream the debate, including www.azcentral.com, and it will air live on TV and azcentral's YouTube account.

More information about the debate is available on Clean Elections’ website.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kathleen Winn, congressional candidate, goes solo in Arizona debate