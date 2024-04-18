Tucker Station Road project fails to win first round of rezoning support. What's next

A rendering shows the proposed big-box grocery store planned for the intersection of Taylorsville and Tucker Station roads.

A proposed grocery-anchored development in far southeast Jefferson County that’s stirred up controversy did not win Planning Commission support Wednesday.

At issue is the rezoning of about 12 acres at Tucker Station and Taylorsville Roads, where a developer plans to build a 51,000-square-foot grocery store and three smaller commercial buildings. Rezoning is needed as the planned grocery store is larger than what is allowed (a 20,000-square-foot maximum) under the existing planned development district zoning rules.

More than 200 people attended the hearing before the commission, which was tasked with recommending the Metro Council approve or deny the rezoning.

In the 3-2 vote, commission members said they were swayed by resident concerns over the project’s size and were hesitant to chip away at the existing zoning district.

The property is included in both the 2008 Tyler Rural Settlement District Neighborhood Plan and the 2010 Tyler Town Center planned development district, which were developed through lengthy public processes and provide a framework for future development.

“I've heard a lot of good things that would come of this, but then again, it's a case of ... for better or worse, we need to stay with the neighborhood plan because that's the input that we've gotten from the community,” said commission member Rich Carlson, who joined Jennifer Kern and Jim Mims in voting to deny the rezoning.

A grocery store proposed for the intersection of Taylorsville and Tucker Station roads is seen in this recent filing with Louisville Metro Government.

Louisville attorney Cliff Ashburner, on behalf of WMG Development, a Florida- and Illinois-based real estate company, argued the project was “trying to meet the spirit” of the existing zoning by keeping the design and screening of the site consistent with existing development along Taylorsville Road.

“There are good parts in the planned development district and there are parts that with the benefit of hindsight, really haven't held up,” he said Wednesday, adding some elements are “too prescriptive.”

He also noted the developer would bring an approximate $700,000 in private roadway improvements to deal with traffic that has already increased in the area thanks to nearby subdivisions, parklands, and industrial and commercial developments.

The developer has also agreed to reserve the northern piece of the property for the long-planned Urton Lane extension, which Ashburner said would secure a key piece of outstanding right-of-way.

Commissioner Suzanne Cheek, joining Commissioner Bill Fischer in support of the rezoning, said she found the infrastructure argument compelling and said the development would help secure additional right-of-way for the long-planned Urton Lane extension.

About 20 people spoke in opposition to the project at the meeting, with speakers challenging the assertion another grocery store was needed in the area and others questioning impacts on traffic and nature.

After more than three hours of testimony, public comment, and a brief deliberation, the rezoning case now heads to the Metro Council for consideration.

