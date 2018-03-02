Tucker Carlson Turns On Trump: 'Imagine If Barack Obama Had Said That'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson doesn’t criticize Donald Trump very often, but he did so on Thursday night after the president suggested taking guns away from potentially dangerous people before due process.

“Imagine if Barack Obama had said that,” Carlson said. “Just ignore due process and start confiscating guns.”

Carlson said Obama would’ve been “denounced as a dictator” for making such a comment.

“We would have denounced him first, trust me,” Carlson said. “Congress would be talking impeachment right now. Some would be muttering about secession.”

Carlson also had a warning for Trump about Constitutional rights:

“Those rights are what makes us citizens and not mere subjects of the powerful, and the president needs to be reminded of that. Maybe we all do once in a while. If voters wanted that kind of government, they could have voted Democrat, and actually they still have a chance to vote Democrat in the midterms, which he should keep in mind.”

It was the second time in recent months that Carlson had broken with the president. In January, Carlson called out Trump for indicating that he would be willing to protect young undocumented immigrants, who are also known as dreamers. Noting that Trump’s campaign platform was tough on immigration, Carlson asked: “So what was the point of running for president?”