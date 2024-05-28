Tuckahoe mayor bought Ossining home for her 'principal residence' during last campaign

Six days before she was elected to a second term as Tuckahoe village mayor, Omayra Andino paid $999,000 for a well-appointed single-family house in Ossining.

It's a home she declared on mortgage documents would be her principal residence.

It’s a sweet place – 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with 3,840 square feet of living space. It's located in a private community of townhouses and single-family residences on the site of the historic Vanderlip Mansion in the Scarborough Historic District. Residents there enjoy the gardens and vast lawns on the 33-acre site designed in the 19th-century by noted landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.

It’s a great location for Andino too, just five miles up Route 9 from her workplace at the Institutes of Applied Human Development, a residential and day program for developmentally disabled children where she serves as executive director.

Omayra Andino, running for Mayor for the Village of Tuckahoe, is pictured near the village square, March 12, 2021.

On mortgage documents filed with the Westchester County Clerk, Andino declared on Nov. 1, 2023 that the Ossining house would be her principal residence during the first year of her ownership. Andino's two-year term runs to Dec. 31, 2025.

That’s an issue of concern to Tuckahoe residents who prefer that that their mayor have her principal residence in the municipality where they reside.

Scott: "It's a betrayal of trust"

Revelations that Andino has purchased a $1-million home in Ossining that she has deemed her principal residence stunned Joe "Scooter" Scott, the Tuckahoe Republican who ran against her in 2023. Scott, who lost by 203 votes, said it was news to him that the incumbent had begun the process of relocating from the village during the campaign.

“If this is true, that’s disheartening,” he said. “It’s a betrayal of trust. We’ve got million-dollar homes right her in our community she speaks so highly of.”

Andino, who lives in the high-rise Gentry cooperative apartment complex, said that she too should be able to enjoy the suburban life, as do many of her Tuckahoe constituents.

"My commitment to serving as mayor of Tuckahoe is unquestionable," Andino said in a text message. "I invest all my energy into this role. I have a right to ensure that my family can enjoy a home in the suburbs, just as many Tuckahoe residents do."

Under state Village Law, a village mayor must be a resident of the municipality.

Andino isn't the only Westchester politician with residency issues. Former Westchester County Legislator Chris Johnson, D-Yonkers, resigned in 2023 after a Tax Watch investigation found that Johnson and his wife had purchased a new home outside of his legislative district.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s residence in a friend's home on Croton Lake Road in Bedford has arisen as an issue in his bid to win ballot status in all 50 states, according to a New York Post report.

Saving on mortgage costs

Andino maintained her principal residence remains at 14 Westview in Tuckahoe, a co-operative apartment complex where the listing prices for 1- or 2-bedroom units on the market range range from $189,000 to $275,000.

Andino said she stays at her Ossining home at times, and plans to relocate there permanently, but not just yet.

She said declaring that her Ossining home was her principal residence had an impact on the interest rate on her mortgage of $749,999.

Tuckahoe Mayor Omayra Andino purchased a home on Beechwood Way in Ossining for $999,000 on Nov. 1, six days before she won election to a second term. Andino maintains residency in Tuckahoe at the co-op apartment she has owned since 2015.

“It will be my principal residence at some point,” she said. “They ask you to choose which one will be your principal residence. The interest rate would have been impacted.”

Irene Amato, owner of ASAP Mortgage in Peekskill, said second homes typically have higher interest rates because lenders view those loans as higher risk. Someone with two homes who suffers a financial setback would tend to make sure that they keep up-to-date on the mortgage for their principal residence, she said.

“You are more apt to have foreclosure on a residence that’s not your home,” she said.

Just how much Andino saved at loandepot.com is uncertain. Emails to the mortgage company were not returned.

Andino: Ossining house her "second home"

Andino told Tax Watch that her home purchase, which was made when early voting was underway in the 2023 campaign, was for her “second home,” 19 miles from Tuckahoe. She insisted her cooperative apartment at 14 Westview Ave. remained her principal residence.

“I live in Tuckahoe, and continue to live in Tuckahoe,” she said. “All my activities, substantial community work that I do, is in Tuckahoe. It’s where I eat, live and play.”

Scooter Scott, of Tuckahoe, who lost his bid to oust Mayor Omayra Andino in the 2023 election, said it was a "betrayal of trust" to learn Andino had declared her "principal residence" was a home she'd bought in Ossining during early voting for the Nov. 7 election.

Scott said he was troubled by Andino’s decision to call the Ossining home her “principal residence.” It said the situation calls into question the mayor’s character.

“I had my concerns about her character,” said Scott, who ran for Westchester County clerk in 2021. “It’s not fun to be proven right.”

Scott said that Andino’s documented statement that Ossining was her principal residence was grounds for her resignation.

“She should return her salary and step down,” he said. “It’s not right. It’s tough to articulate just how violated I feel because as a resident of the village, I’d felt that I’d lost the election fair and square. Now I come to fine out that it was done in a duplicitous fashion.”

Andino said she has worked hard to gain the trust of Tuckahoe voters.

"Those with political agendas who attempt to tarnish my reputation should remember that my consistent record of integrity and service speaks for itself."

Scott’s running mate, Danny Lang, said he found “shocking” Andino’s declaration on the mortgage documents that the Ossining home was her principal residence while she was running for reelection as Tuckahoe’s mayor.

When Lang heard that Andino later asserted that the Ossining townhouse was her “second home,” he said the mayor seemed to have flipped the usual definition of “second home.”

“For most people, the second home is a fraction of the size of their principal residence,” he said. “Here is seems like a reverse equation.”

He was also surprised that Andino, who oversees a $50-million nonprofit agency that comes under regulatory scrutiny, would take such liberty with a legal document to obtain a mortgage.

“As the CEO, she’s in the business of accountability,” he said.

But John Filiberti, Eastchester Democratic Chair and a real estate broker, said banks are more concerned with homebuyers pledging to make a home their principal residence and then turning it into an investment property.

"If you say it will be your primary residence and then rent it out, that's a different story," he said. "When banks are giving you a mortgage, they aren't going to disqualify you if you don't move in right after the closing."

