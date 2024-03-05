Tualatin police search for alleged bank robber who used prosthetic nose, cheeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Tualatin bank on Friday afternoon.

Tualatin officials say the man entered Unitus Community Credit Union, located at 7495 SW Bridgeport Rd., just before 5 p.m. and handed a note to the teller demanding cash in large bills.

“The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect exited the bank before police arrived,” officials said.

Police say this man robbed a Tualatin bank on March 1, 2024. (Tualatin Police).

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 5-foot-9 with an average build. He was wearing a tan dress shirt with a black striped necktie, tan pants and a tan hat, along with skin-colored prosthetic gloves, an orange curly-haired wig underneath his hat and sunglasses.

Police said the suspect was also possibly wearing a skin-colored prosthetic nose with prosthetic cheeks.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Tualatin police.

