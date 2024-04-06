Tualatin man dies from fall on Columbia River shore

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tualatin man died after falling 20 feet onto rocks on the shore of the Columbia River on Wednesday, officials said.

That day, Skamania County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the scene at a home near Prindle, Washington.

When they arrived they found a man, identified as Francisco Duran, had fallen from the height and died from his injuries.

After investigating, officials determined this was not a criminal incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

