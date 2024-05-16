TTUHSC School of Pharmacy to host commencement Saturday

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host its spring 2024 commencement ceremony Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium, 401 South Buchanan St.

The pharmacy school will recognize 85 graduates from all four campuses in Amarillo, Lubbock, Dallas and Abilene during Saturday's ceremony in Amarillo, according to a news advisory.

TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy Dean Grace Kuo, Ph.D., Pharm.D., will preside over the ceremony, with remarks by TTUHSC Provost and Chief Academic Officer Darrin D’Agostino, D.O.

Eric Kennison accepts the Bowl of Hygieia award during the spring 2023 Texas Tech's Pharmacy School graduation in downtown Amarillo in this file photo. This year's ceremony and honors will take place Saturday.

Craig Cox, Pharm.D., a TTUHSC professor of pharmacy practice, vice chair of experiential programs and head of the adult medicine division, will be the keynote speaker. Cox is currently the president of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

Recipients of this year's honors including the Bowl of Hygeia, Wolters Kluwer Award of Excellence in Clinical Communication, Superior Patient Care Award, Community Outreach Award of Excellence, Viatris Excellence in Pharmacy Award, Hannah Thompson Resilience Award and the Harold Miller – Most Influential Professor Award will be announced at Saturday's event.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the TTUHSC YouTube page.

For more on the pharmacy school online, visit https://www.ttuhsc.edu/pharmacy/default.aspx .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: TTUHSC School of Pharmacy to host commencement ceremony May 18