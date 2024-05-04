TTUHSC hosts ceremonies for newest health care graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech Health El Paso is hosting commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 4 for its newest graduates in health care of the Hunt School of Nursing and the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

The Hunt School of Nursing ceremony started at 9:30 a.m. at the Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Drive.

The Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences ceremony is set to start at 4 p.m. at Texas Tech Health El Paso’s Medical Sciences Building II, 137 Rick Francis St.

“Renowned for its innovative education, the university has notably addressed the critical nursing shortage in our Borderplex. About 90% of our nursing school graduates choose to remain and practice within the region after completing their education. A cornerstone of social mobility in El Paso, Texas Tech Health El Paso’s yearly economic impact is $634 million, affirming its role as a key transformative entity,” read a press release sent by TTUHSC.

Hunt School of Nursing:

Just before National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to May 12, this commencement ceremony will celebrate 72 students who’ve earned their bachelor of science in nursing.

The school’s Dean Stephanie L. Woods, Ph.D., R.N., who also holds the school’s Hunt Endowed chair in nursing, will give this year’s keynote address.

Pat Gordon, an El Paso native and a member of the Board of Regents of the TTU System, will deliver remarks. He serves as vice chair on the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee and is a member of the Regents’ Rules Review Committee.

The school is home to the only accelerated program in the region where students can earn a B.S.N. in just 16 months.

Since 2012, the school has graduated 1,347 nurses.

Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

The school will honor 29 students who’ve shown “extraordinary commitment” to advancing biomedical research and sciences. This cohort includes 20 recipients of master’s degrees and nine recipients of post-baccalaureate certificates.

Diego Pedroza, Ph.D., will be the keynote speaker for this year’s ceremony. He is an alumnus of the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

Regent Gordon is also expected to deliver a message to the graduates.

