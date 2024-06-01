New tsunami strategy for Port Anacortes determines risks to the community

The Washington Emergency Management Division has completed a new tsunami strategy for the Port of Anacortes and surrounding areas that determines the risk a tsunami would pose to the region and what actions can be taken in advance to protect people and property.

Developed in collaboration with various state agencies, the new strategy informs Port Anacortes and surrounding communities of the risks due to a tsunami following a 9.2 earthquake along the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone or a 9.0 earthquake along the Cascadia Abduction Zone.

“The threat of tsunamis to the maritime community of the Guemes Channel and the Port of Anacortes is significant,” Danté DiSabatino, tsunami program coordinator at Washington Emergency Management Division said. “With potential damage to infrastructure, vessels, and hazardous conditions for those on the water, shoreline, and within the inundation zone, it’s imperative that we take proactive measures to enhance life safety and protect property through response planning and analyzing mitigation potential.”

This makes it the third strategy implemented across Washington and will be used to update the emergency plans of boat owners, commercial fishermen, local Coast Guard, and others.

Read the full report at the Washington Military Department website.