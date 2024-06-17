TSU launches $180 million dormitory to address severe student housing crisis

Construction begins this month on a $180 million student-housing complex, Cobblestone Village Residence, at Tennessee State University to help alleviate the school's housing shortage.

The 719-bed, two-building development is set to open at the historically Black university with 155 units across from campus in 2026.

But, until the new apartments are completed, TSU faces significant challenges in managing its current housing shortfall.

The university, which can currently accommodate 3,680 students, needed an estimated 4,800 beds for the fall of 2023, as highlighted in a state Comptroller's report criticizing TSU's financial management.

Students at TSU have recounted chaotic housing experiences, including abrupt evictions from campus apartments and hotels used for emergency housing.

Construction begins this month on a two-building student-housing complex at Tennessee State University.

One former student, Ivan Miller, shared his ordeal, which began with backed-up plumbing and a malfunctioning HVAC system and ended with eviction.

Miller, who started his freshman semester in men's dormitory Watson Hall, described his short stay as fraught with maintenance problems and inadequate communication from the university about his financial aid.

“There was stuff coming up from the shower drains and my air unit was messed up,” Miller said. “They would tell us to go down to the other end of the hallway. We would all be using one bathroom.”

School officials did not return requests for comment on the new housing development or on Miller's concerns.

Many schools across Tennessee and the nation are facing a similar housing crisis. TSU’s was exacerbated by the university’s decision to expand its scholarship budget from $6.4 million to $28.3 million in the 2022-23 school year. However, according to the 2023 report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office, the rapid rise of student enrollment has been ongoing since 2017.

“TSU leaders’ lack of planning, management, and sound decision-making exacerbated the need for emergency housing after TSU admitted a record number of students,” the Comptroller’s report states.

TSU is in the midst of a leadership transition following the state's removal of its board of trustees earlier this year, in response to the Comptroller's report. The new board recently restarted the search for a new president since Glenda Glover retired after leading the school for a decade.

'Too costly to live off campus'

To mitigate the housing shortage, TSU began contracting with local hotels in 2021, according to the Comptroller's report. In 2022, the school's estimated hotel budget was about $25 million, and students were expressing concerns about safety and poor living conditions.

Among its numerous hotel contracts, TSU contracted 269 rooms that provided 439 beds with Best Western and Red Roof Inn to provide students with housing until March 2024. But some students who were residents at the hotels had to move to different housing in the middle of their spring semester and were only given 48 hours to get their keys, according to a WSMV report.

Save TSU Community Coalition leader and TSU alumnus Rev. Barry Barlow said developing new housing is a key priority for the university, founded in 1912.

“This is a systemic problem around the nation for a number of universities and colleges,” Barlow said. “It goes without saying that this is a major need for this university and for the university at this time and for history."

There are nine housing complexes on campus with units that cost students anywhere between $1,391 to $4,562 per semester. With the new surge in enrollment, and the surge in housing costs in Nashville, the need for student housing and its cost is increasing.

The average price of single-family homes in the Nashville area jumped 56% from January 2019 to January 2024, according to the Greater Nashville Realtors Association.

“There’s a problem of gentrification, or development, and it’s becoming too costly to live off campus,” said Barlow. “With all of those factors going on, I think it's very much necessary for a school such as TSU to become more self-reliant and to be able to offer students the opportunity to be housed on campus so they can attend the school they want to attend and to obtain a degree from a school they want to receive it from."

In May, Metro Nashville's Industrial Development Board approved the issuance of $180 million in bonds to support the housing project in a 4-2 vote.

The new six-story-high complex will have three-to-five beds per unit. A modern amenity that will be added is a 10,500-square-feet bioretention system to clean polluted stormwater discharge.

"The (Industrial Development Board) is created under Tennessee law to, among other things, facilitate economic development projects and has broad powers to carry out its mission," said bond counsel Charles E. Carpenter. "Most importantly, in serving its public purposes as authorized by state law, the activities of the IDB for all projects undertaken, are non-recourse and there is no financial liability to the IDB or to the taxpayers."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Student housing shortage: Construction starts on new TSU campus homes