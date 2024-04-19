TSTC hosts ‘Signing Day’ for future students in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas State Technical College (TSTC) hosted a memorable ‘Signing Day’ event for future students.

“This event is so that students who go to a two-year school can be celebrated just like students who go to a four-year school,” said TSTC Admissions Team Lead Joshua Pedroza.

It’s fashioned after the same style in which high school athletes choose which college team they will play for after they graduate. Surrounded by family and members of TSTC cheering them on, prospective students sign a letter of commitment to TSTC to commit to their future technical program pathway.

Events like these go beyond the fanfare. According to Joshua Pedroza, it’s to show new students that the school is excited for them to come and will support them during their career at TSTC and beyond.

“We’re going to set you up for success throughout your entire life. You can always come back here. We have our career services people that are here for them while there here and through their entire life. They’re able to come back and we’ll help them find that job,” Pedroza explained.

Rachel Lowe was one of those students present at Signing Day and currently attends Eula High School. She has already taken steps toward her future by being the first female student to engage in dual enrollment for her high school and TSTC.

“I have the privilege of saying that I’m the first one,” said Lowe. “I’m the first girl to come here to be a dual enrolment, so it’s really awesome. Showing the teachers what I can do a little bit better than most of the guys in here, but after I do graduate from TSTC, I am planning to be a diesel mechanic at Kirby-Smith.”

Lowe took it a step further and gave some advice for future students.

“Don’t be scared to do things. Take advantage. I had an opportunity to take this, and I took it, and it’s the best thing I’ve done!”

