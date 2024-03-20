TSTC to host TechXperience Day for potential students

Mar. 19—High school students and community members are invited to explore the various technical programs offered at Texas State Technical College during TechXperience Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. The open house will be held at TSTC's Student Center located at 300 Homer K. Taylor Drive in Sweetwater.

TSTC admissions, financial aid and student support services representatives will be on hand to assist prospective students. A complimentary lunch will be provided.

For more information, visit http://tstc.edu/XperienceSweetwater.