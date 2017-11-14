Tsonga, Pouille to lead France in Davis Cup final

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, left, and Nicolas Mahut of France play a return Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania during their doubles tennis match at the ATP World Finals at the O2 Arena in London, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

PARIS (AP) — Julien Benneteau's deep run at the Paris Masters this month earned him a recall by France for the Davis Cup final against Belgium.

Benneteau was summoned beside Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille, Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Richard Gasquet by captain Yannick Noah on Tuesday. All have played at some point for France this year.

At the Paris Masters, Benneteau beat Tsonga, Marin Cilic and David Goffin. The 57th-ranked Benneteau is also a good doubles specialist. He has played in 13 ties since 2010. His first in two years was the quarterfinal win over Britain, against which he won the doubles and lost a singles dead rubber.

Nine-time champion France will host Belgium on hard court at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the northern city of Lille from Nov. 24-26.

France lost its three previous finals, in 2002, 2010 and 2014. It seeks its first Davis Cup title since 2001.

Belgium, in the final for the second time in three years, is looking for its first.