TSA prepping for a massive surge in travel on Memorial Day

Summer travel season could be the busiest ever, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Beginning on Memorial Day weekend, TSA is predicting next Friday will be the busiest travel day of this year, with close to 3 million passengers in airports across the U.S.

From May 23 to May 29, the agency is expecting to screen close to 18 million passengers and flight crews crossing through airport security checkpoints.

“In close coordination with airport, airline and travel partners, we are more than ready to handle this summer’s increased travel volumes,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Last year, cities like Los Angeles experienced record air travel during the holiday season.

“We are also continuing to deploy state-of-the-art checkpoint technology that increases security effectiveness, efficiency and enhances the passenger experience and our retention and recruitment numbers are the highest they’ve ever been,” Pekoske added.

This comes after testimony from Pekoske about the investment into TSA, addressing screening technology, passenger security fees and cybersecurity along with several other topics.

Just last year, TSA experienced issues across the agency after more than $2 billion in spending, resulting in long lines and additional screenings.

In April, the Biden administration announced a final rule for major airlines, demanding greater transparency on fees and streamlining the rules to make it easier on passengers.

“Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them—without headaches or haggling,”U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the announcement. “Our new rule sets a new standard to require airlines to promptly provide cash refunds to their passengers.”

Lastly, other details released by TSA included several important travel tips like having a REAL ID, knowing your TSA PreCheck Known Traveler Number (KTN) or contacting TSA directly with any questions.

Despite the onset of a recession and record-high inflation, Americans are still heading to the terminals as summer approaches.

