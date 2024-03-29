TSA PreCheck adds 8 new international airlines to its program

Eight new international airlines have joined the TSA PreCheck program, allowing eligible passengers flying to destinations like Tahiti or the Bahamas to enjoy a faster airport security screening process, the Transportation Security Administration announced Thursday.

The recently added airlines include Air Premia, Air Tahiti Nui, Air Transat, Bahamasair, BermudAir, Iberia, La Compagnie and New Pacific Airlines.

Enrolled passengers can use the TSA PreCheck lane when flying these airlines from one of the more than 200 airports throughout the U.S. and its territories, or if they're connecting on a domestic flight after returning to the country from a foreign airport.

The recently added airlines bring the total airlines participating in the Trusted Traveler Program to almost 100, the announcement said.

"About 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide," the TSA said. Membership for TSA PreCheck lasts five years, and takes a five-minute-long online application and 10 minute in-person interview to enroll.

In December, TSA added four airlines – Norse Atlantic Airways, Lynx Air, Starlux Airlines and Fiji Airways –to its roster.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

