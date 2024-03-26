Trying to find eclipse glasses in Central Kentucky? Here’s what to shop for, what to avoid

Outside of a few places in Western Kentucky, namely Henderson and Paducah, next month’s solar eclipse will appear partial to most viewers in the state.

That means, come April 8, you need proper eye protection, and you must remember to keep your eclipse glasses or viewer on throughout the entire event. Otherwise, you risk serious damage to your eyes, perhaps without even being able to feel it.

While your first instinct may be to purchase the lowest cost glasses you can find on Amazon or similar online marketplaces, you should resist that urge. There are reputable suppliers you can buy from online, but you need to know what to look for.

Here’s what experts recommend when buying solar eclipse glasses or viewers.

When is it safe to look at the solar eclipse without protection?

It is only safe to look directly at a total solar eclipse during the brief phase of totality, when the moon completely blocks the sun, as explained by NASA. This phase will only last for a few minutes, at most 4.5 minutes along the eclipse’s path. In Kentucky, totality will only last between 1 and 3 minutes, depending on your location.

This awe-inspiring event happens gradually, so it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and forget to put your eclipse glasses back on once the moon begins moving away from the sun. However, doing so means risking considerable damage to your eyes, even if you don’t realize it.

Lexington observers should be especially mindful because the eclipse will only be a partial from that location. That means you should use your eclipse viewers or glasses throughout the entire event.

It is never safe to look directly at the sun during a partial or annular eclipse.

Why is looking at the eclipse without glasses dangerous?

It’s always dangerous to look at the sun with the naked eye. Normally, the brightness causes a pain response in your brain prompting you to jerk your head away from the glare.

During an eclipse, the wavelengths of light that trigger pain are blocked. However, the wavelengths that damage your retina are not, a professor of optometry and vision science recently told the Washington Post. That means you could be burning your retinas without knowing it, which can result in vision loss or blindness.

The sun’s rays may appear dimmer during an eclipse, but that doesn’t mean they can’t damage your eyes.

What to look for when buying solar eclipse glasses

The general advice is you should look for solar eclipse glasses or viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard. That said, some opportunistic sellers, especially the ones you find online, will offer counterfeit glasses with the International Organization for Standardization’s logo.

The smarter approach is to cross reference or buy directly from the suppliers vetted by the American Astronomical Society. The AAS does offer this caveat though, “If you don’t see a vendor listed on this page, it does not mean their products are unsafe — with so many sellers out there, it’s impossible for us to vet them all.”

According to the AAS, you cannot simply examine the viewer or take a quick glance of the sun through it to verify effectiveness. This is why the organization’s list is such a helpful tool.

In a recent statement, the AAS said of its vetted list of suppliers: “For every seller on the list, we’ve confirmed three things: (1) the identity of the manufacturer, (2) that the manufacturer’s viewers have been tested for compliance with the ISO 12312-2 standard by a lab properly accredited to do so, and (3) that the viewers meet the standard’s transmittance requirements across the parts of the spectrum to which our eyes are at risk from overly bright light.”

Budget brands such as Rainbow Symphony offer individual glasses and viewers for about $8 a pair, while American Paper Optics sells boxes filled with varying quantities of glasses for $2 per pair. A box of 25 individuals glasses, for example, costs about $50.

You may be able to find eclipse glasses for cheaper at Lexington stores, such as Kroger or Walmart. Just be sure to make sure the supplier is included on the AAS list. If you can look through the viewer and see lights of more ordinary brightness, such as the overhead lights in the store, it’s a good bet that product is not safe to use during the eclipse.

What if I don’t get my solar eclipse glasses in time?

If you still have glasses or viewers from the previous 2017 and 2023 eclipses, those will still be good to use provided they are in good condition. That means no scratches, tears or holes, according to Time.

Alternatively, you can make a homemade pinhole camera to view the eclipse safely.

According to NASA, you can make your own pinhole camera by following these simple steps:

Cut a 1- or 2-inch rectangular hole into the middle of a piece of cardboard. Tape a piece of aluminum foil over the hole. Flip over the cardboard and poke a tiny hole in the foil using a pin, paper clip or pencil. Place a second piece of cardboard on the ground and hold the piece with aluminum foil above it with the foil facing up. With the sun behind you, you will be able to view the projected image. The farther away you hold your camera, the bigger the projected image will be.

