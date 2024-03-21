“Are you trying to get away from me?” Aiken Co. woman flees to gas station to escape alleged abuse

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken county woman “scared for her life” is safe after her boyfriend allegedly tried to strangle her.

Reports state the the victim was sitting outside of a camper when her boyfriend, Norman Willetts, demanded she come inside. The woman told Willetts “no” and said she was going to leave him.

That’s when Willetts allegedly grabbed the victim and threw her inside of the camper, held her down, and began to strangle her. He also reportedly covered her mouth with his hand, punched her on top of her head while yelling, ” You are trying to get away from me? You can try, but we will see, you f*****g b***h!”

The victim was able to free herself and walk a 1/2 mile to a gas station for help by lying to the alleged suspect.

Norman Willets is charged with Kidnapping, 1st Degree Domestic Violence, and Drugs.

He remains in the Aiken County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.