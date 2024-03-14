How to try Starbucks new St. Patrick’s Day drink for free

Starbucks has done it again.

The coffeehouse chain has added a new beverage to it's menu, just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

The new themed beverage celebrates St. Patrick’s Day: the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino and is inspired by a pot O’ gold at the end of the rainbow: sweet and creamy matcha, milk and ice are blended together and topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping for a decadently delicious treat according to Starbucks.com

And to celebrate "Spring Thurs-YAY" Starbucks Rewards members can take advantage of the BOGO (buy one, get one free) of a handcrafted drink today, Thursday, Mar. 14 until 6pm.

This offer is only available at participating stores and limited to handcrafted drinks of equal or lesser value of $10 maximum, available exclusively through the Starbucks app and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

