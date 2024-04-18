Try search-and-rescue maze at Brighton Fire's first Female Firefighters Field Day

More women are becoming firefighters, but the Brighton Fire Department wants to pick up the pace by letting women experience what may seem like the most daunting firefighting tasks.

Brighton firefighters are hosting the department's first-ever Female Firefighter Field Day on Sunday. From 1 to 5 p.m., participants can wear firefighting gear, use the "jaws of life," spray a fire hose and maneuver through a two-story, search-and-rescue maze at department headquarters at 3100 East Ave.

Organizers say women 18 years and older will see how adept they'd be at performing a job that can mean saving lives and helping communities.

Fire departments across the nation have been trying to recruit more women for the traditionally male dominant profession.

Brighton Fire Department now consists of 33 career firefighters and 75 volunteer firefighters. David Metzger and Alannah Scardino, two of Brighton's recruiters and volunteer firefighters, say nine total — two career firefighters and seven volunteers — are women.

"There definitely is room for improvement when it comes to diversifying the fire service," Scardino said. "We just wanted to give women in the community an opportunity to come try out some of the physical skills. So that they can see for themselves what their real capabilities are."

Scardino, a volunteer firefighter for about five years, said some women may be intimidated by the physical demands of the job, and those insecurities may be aggravated by a lack of representation in the field.

Alannah Scardino, a Brighton volunteer firefighter, has fun spraying a fire hose.

"We just want to show them that they do have the capabilities," she said.

Scardino was a University of Massachusetts student when she encountered a "student-run volunteer engine company" that was recruiting.

“I was afraid of fire and heights and confined spaces, but the opportunity seemed so unique and so cool that I just felt compelled to try it out," she said.

She asked the recruiter if she had to be big and strong, to which he said no. She just had to be capable of holding an axe.

Scardino could hold the axe.

“Perfect. You’re qualified,” she said he told her.

Scardino, who was a volunteer firefighter in Massachusetts before joining Brighton's fire department, works for a nonprofit dedicated to sports as a means of the social and emotional development of youth.

This 2015 file photo shows a Brighton firefighter putting out a fire on the back of a house on Eastland Drive in Brighton.

She and Metzger, a volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years, have been organizing the Field Day event. Twenty women were registered on Monday, and there's room for about 10 more.

The fire department also will host a 7 p.m. April 29 information session for those interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter.

"We’re always looking to encourage people to consider being firefighters," Metzger said.

The fire department emphasizes to potential volunteer firefighter the rewards of helping out the town. Volunteer positions are considered unpaid positions.

"On the volunteer side, we all do it for just the community and the experience," Scardino said. "It’s awesome. I always say I get way more from it than I give to it."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Brighton Fire plans first Female Firefighters Field Day