Should I try to park downtown Cleveland for the eclipse?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s time to start making a game plan for Monday, April 8 — the day the total solar eclipse and the Guardians home opener are hitting downtown Cleveland — as transportation is going to be more challenging and expensive than usual.

How bad is parking going to be?

In preparation, the city of Cleveland has announced road closures and parking/stopping restrictions for those hoping to test their luck at street parking.

Check out the map below, which shows not only the Route 2 ramps that are closed at I-90 but also the usual no parking areas (as seen during Browns games and other big events):

Due to hospital access, certain areas in University Circle and West 25th Street are also going to turn into no parking zones:

The city reminds people the following public parking lots and garages are going to be open on a first-come-first serve basis:

Cleveland Municipal Lot ( 1500 South Marginal Road ) – For $50 per space, people can start tailgating for the big day (like they would for a Browns game) starting at 5 a.m. Revelers are reminded that alcohol and charcoal grills are, as ever, prohibited.

Willard Garage and Surface Lot (601 Lakeside Avenue) – $60 per vehicle and it opens at 5 a.m. No overnight parking is allowed here, nor is tailgating.

The Canal Parking lot (1519 Merwin Avenue) – Parking is going to be $50, but you can roll in as early as one minute after midnight, the morning of April 8. Tailgating is allowed here.

Should I take the RTA instead?

RTA rail and bus services are certainly another option for you and your friends and family. The RTA Waterfront Line is going to be up and running all weekend into Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All day passes are going to run you $5. Find out so much more about Park-N-Ride options and routes right here.

What about other transportation options?

You could take an electric scooter, a ride share or even walk depending on where you live. The weather (see the latest forecast right here) is also going to be a factor in transportation feasibility that day.

What time is the eclipse again? And the home opener?

The eclipse in its totality is set to hit at about 3:13 p.m. and end at around 3:17 p.m. Meanwhile, the home opener is 5:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.

What else should I know about the eclipse in Cleveland?

You can find a comprehensive guide to all things eclipse in Northeast Ohio right here.

