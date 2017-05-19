    Try not to obsess over this monkey named 'Uncle Fat'

    Sam Speedy
    Uncle Fat sits on a throne of half-eaten corn cobs, crumpled juice boxes, and the remains of fruits eaten long ago. He is the king of his junk food domain, and we bow down before him. Uncle Fat forever. 

    OK, for context, "Uncle Fat" is the affectionate nickname locals have given this overweight Thai monkey. Less an insult, more a status symbol.

    The 60-pound monkey managed to gain three times the average body weight of his breed by chowing down on junk food left behind by tourists, according to the AP.

    He's since been rescued and put on a diet "limited to 400 grams worth of lean protein, fruits and vegetables twice a day," said Supakarn Kaewchot, the veterinarian in charge of his care. They hope to get him back to a healthy weight in due time, reducing his risk for obesity-related diseases like heart failure and diabetes.

    Uncle also had a small legion of monkey minions that would bring food back to him, some of which he'd redistribute among the younger monkeys, according to the New York Post

    Are you getting an idea of why everyone loves Uncle Fat yet? He's the chunky Robin Hood of monkey lore, the reboot Disney wishes they could come up with. People couldn't help but make memes of the lovable scamp and his shameless milk-belly.

    Because people love relating to sad-but-cute things, duh.

    Happy dieting, Uncle Fat!

