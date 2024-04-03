Truth Fest tells Democratic Party chair she's not welcome at public event in public building

Cue the X-Files music, grab your tin foil hat and start looking for black helicopters.

The Brevard County Commission is planning a full review of their facilities policy after learning a conspiracy-minded, alt-right group renting space at the government center told the chair of the Brevard Democratic Party she was not welcome to attend an advertised event billed as a "We've been Asleep Far Too Long ...Call to Arms."

Ultimately the scheduled March 30 monthly meeting of Truth Fest was canceled with hours to spare. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey was the scheduled keynote speaker. The other two headliners were speaking on "The Final Takedown of America," warning of civil war and martial law brought on by "the left," and "Is The Solar Eclipse a Warning for America?"

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey addresses the crowd at Brevard Veterans Memorial Center in Merritt Island on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in this 2021 file photo.

There were conflicting reports as to why the event was cancelled. According to Pamela Castellana, chair of Brevard's Democratic Party, Ivey's campaign manager told her the sheriff pulled out after being made aware of the group's messaging. Ivey did not respond to requests for comment. Meanwhile event organizers told ticket-holders that the demand for tickets was so high they decided to move the event to a date later this month at a site to be determined. The people behind something called Truth Fest wouldn't play fast and loose with it now, would they?

The county regularly rents out meeting space per a policy, approved by the commission in 2019 and then reviewed in 2022. The policy states that basically any group can rent out space except for "groups that have unlawful, discriminatory membership requirements, or for-profit organizations."

More importantly, the policy states: "Public access to meetings in these rooms may not be restricted."

In this email, Truth Fest coordinator Joanne Young tells Brevard Democratic Chair Pamela Castellana that she was not welcome at an event held at the government center in Viera.

But, it seems Joanne Young, coordinator for Truth Fest, did just that when she sent Castellana the following note after seeing what she called "unfavorable posts" on social media about the event.

"Truth Fest is a private event we hold monthly. We have a contract with the Brevard Government Center to hold meetings there. I am formally letting you know you are not invited to our event. Do not come."

County Commission Chair Jason Steele emphasized that public areas cannot be restricted. Other groups that routinely rent space at the government center include various homeowners associations, the Brevard Democrats, Social Security classes, teen courts and mock trials among others.

Commissioner Jason Steele promised a full review after learning Truth Fest organizers informed Brevard Democratic Party chair Pamela Castellana she was not welcome at the group's scheduled March 30 event at the Government complex in Viera. (Credit: TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY)

Steele also said that a "call to arms" could be seen as inciting a riot and wondered about the $10 suggested donation for tickets as other potential violations of the policy. If Truth Fest violated the policy, Steele said there may be penalties levied.

"No one with the county is happy with this," Steele said. "If what was said (by Young) is true then I think it is a violation and we're going to do a complete review of the policy."

He said it was a matter for the commission to take up as soon as possible.

The "call to arms" along with anti-left rhetoric on promotional materials for Truth Fest, has some in Brevard's Democratic Party feeling a bit vulnerable. According to Merriam Webster, a "call to arms" is defined as a summons to engage in active hostilities.

Pamela Castellana, Chair of the Brevard Democrats, at a campaign rally in 2022. (Credit: TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY)

Castellana said she'd like to hear directly from Sheriff Ivey as to why he signed up to speak at this event. Ivey was supposed to speak about home defense and emergency readiness and "arming our communities in times of crisis," according to the event advertisement.

"He needs to make a statement because he is hired or elected to make all of our county citizens feel safe and 114,000 (registered Democrats) of them don't," Castellana said. "I'm getting calls from people saying they do not feel safe in their community."

Castellana and many on social media said they feel the sheriff was sending the wrong message by agreeing to speak at the event. It's about perception.

Castellana sent Ivey an email inviting him to address Brevard Dems at their meeting on April 24 "to answer the concerns of the community" and to "calm the fears."

Ivey did not respond to Castellana. She shouldn't feel bad, he didn't respond to me either. I also got the cold shoulder from the BCSO attorney Laura Moody, Ivey's campaign manager Lindsey Deaton and Truth Fest organizer Joanne Young.

All I wanted from Young was what Truth Fest promises: "uncensored truth" and "hope for America." It was no surprise to see some of the partner agencies listed on the flyer included far-right groups like Moms for Liberty, Freedom Keepers and Citizens Defending Freedom among others.

More from Torres: Torres: Tough to get your day in court when suing Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey | Opinion

Online advertisements for the event warn "false flags, civil war and martial law are the left's last resort." Materials also mentioned "illegals" and a speaker who was planning a talk examining whether the April 8 solar eclipse constitutes a “warning for America.”

Huh? There was no reference to whether tin foil hats would be provided or if you had to supply your own.

Cathi Chamberlain, who was the campaign manager for a Jan. 6 insurrectionist who ran for public office while in prison, was another scheduled speaker. She was quoted in the promotional materials saying:

Torres: With no public input, county makes municipalities pay for lifeguards | Opinion

“This is a moment of destiny. With the J6 prosecutorial template complete, the Left’s failure to stop Trump by trial, the expediting of illegal voters, and the Uni-Party’s facilitation of the border invasion, chaos is coming."

Brevard activist Amy Roub said she was relieved to see the event was cancelled.

"It's certainly gross to see a government building used to dignify this dangerous rhetoric," Roub said.

Paul Rosbury, the guy who wondered if the solar eclipse was some secret signal, posed several questions in the publicity materials.

"Is God sending a message? If so, what is the message?"

I'll bet at least part of any message will be not to hold a public event in a public government building and then ban segments of the public who refuse to drink the Kool-Aid.

Contact Torres at jtorres@floridatoday.com. You can follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @johnalbertorres.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Truth Fest event sparks concern about Brevard facilities policy