‘Trusting the process’: Ex-Commissioner Regina Hill talks to Channel 9 after taking the stand

Court wrapped up Friday afternoon in the civil case against former Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

She is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old woman in her district.

Hill was arrested March 28 on fraud and elderly exploitation charges.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her Monday, just 10 minutes before the Orlando City Council meeting began.

Channel 9′s Nick Papantonis was outside of the Orange County courtroom when Hill emerged.

He asked her what she had to say to her constituents, who she had served for 10 years.

“I’m trusting the process,” Hill said. “And I’m trusting God, still.”

She pleaded the Fifth Amendment in court Friday as she could be permanently banned from contacting the woman.

The judge ruled on the injunction to keep Hill away from the victim.

Regarding her criminal case, Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said Hill used falsified documents to gain power of attorney over the elderly woman, purchase a house, obtain loans to renovate the house, and spent more than $100,000 of the woman’s money on luxuries, including a facelift, perfume and dental surgery.

