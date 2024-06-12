Trustees disagree on leadership

Jun. 12—With Vice President Delma Abalos set to take over as president of the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees in the line of succession, the board voted Tuesday to keep Chris Stanley as president and made Tammy Hawkins vice president and Steve Brown, secretary.

The 5-2 board vote for each officer followed endorsements from Peggy Dean, Mariann Bagley and Betsy Triplett-Hurt supporting Abalos as president.

Dean said it was Abalos' last year on the board and it was her year to be president.

She said Abalos is intelligent, hard working, reads all the papers and doesn't come unprepared and she represents everyone.

Bagley urged the board not to overlook Abalos and said if she didn't get the position, she questions if it was a racial issue.

"It's wrong for that to be happening in Odessa," Bagley said. "We don't need anything negative in this town anymore. We need positive. ... We need to continue moving on with what's right for this district."

She added that positive things are needed in Odessa.

Triplett-Hurt said this is a minority majority community and Abalos has long been an inspiration to everyone. She noted that ECISD is 80 percent Hispanic.

Abalos said she'd be lying if she wasn't disappointed. Before the vote, she said she didn't ask Dean, Bailey and Triplett-Hurt to speak, but appreciated them doing so.

Trustee Dawn Miller said this is her first year on the board, but not her first year on a board. She said not electing Abalos was making a bad statement for the district with so many good things going on.

She said she was nominated for vice president and the board had a chance to do something different.

"You had an opportunity to make a statement ... You had a chance to make a Hispanic president and an African- American vice president," Miller said.

"I pray that going forward into this new year that we think about this because I'm sure it's taken lightly that the two of us were voted against. The four of you voted for, but I think it is going to inform a great deal of activities going forward to have a minority district led by an all-white leadership on the board is sad.

"You had an opportunity to do something different because you both held these positions this year," Miller added.

To not allow individuals to join in the leadership and bring people back who were already in leadership and not give other people an opportunity is "just a lost opportunity and I just wanted to make that statement," she said.

Trustee Bob Thayer said he voted his conscience and he didn't appreciate his vote being thought of as racist or having his integrity and character spoken of in that way. He wants to keep current leadership in place because he likes where the district is headed.

Thayer said it has nothing to do with the color of anybody's skin.

Abalos was on the board 1988-2004, defeated Teri Ervin in May 2017 and has been on since then.

Board members usually hold office for a year, but they are not term limited as far as being elected by voters, Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said.

In other business, Daniel De La Garza of PBK Architects reviewed the design of the new middle school, one of the projects they are designing.

They are also handling the renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium, a new transportation center and renovations at the Permian and Odessa high JROTC facilities.

Voters approved $424,263,000 in proposition 1 of a three propositions bond Nov. 7, 2023. The total amount of the bond was $436,109,000.

The board recap said the school will serve about 1,000 students; there is an overall projected budget of $120 million, $90 million for construction; groundbreaking is planned for January 2025 with an opening in August 2026; a community committee has discussed goals, explored some design concepts, and visited an existing middle school — Griffin Middle School in Lewisville and are now taking the feedback received to fit that concept into a plan that fits ECISD's needs. Architects also reviewed the site plan showing how the school could best fit on the property on South Tripp Avenue, for instance the main entrance would face west, the classroom wing would face north and south for the best natural lighting, and extra-curricular fields and practice areas on the eastern/southern sides of the school building.

Trustees viewed digital renderings of different points of view of the design. The floor plan is a two-story concept, similar to the style of the three newest elementary schools (Buice, Downing, and West) with classrooms on two floors on one end of the building and athletics, fine arts, and CTE spaces on one floor on the other end. The cafeteria and a school hub sit in the middle of the building, with a media center in between the first-floor academic area and the administrative offices. Trustees discussed the design at length with representatives from PBK. Use this link, item 5A, to see the presentation, and renderings shown to the board: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1406?meeting=637625.

Using Travis Elementary School as a childcare facility also was discussed. A vote will be taken next week.

Trustees discussed a resolution that would allow ECISD to partner with an outside organization to use part of the Travis Elementary School building for a high-quality daycare facility, the recap said.

Texas Education Code allows a school district to lease or allow use of an unused or underused facility for a purpose other than a district purpose. In March, trustees voted unanimously to establish an attendance boundary for Zavala Elementary that will include students who attended Travis Elementary.

As a result, Travis will be repurposed. Trustees have identified a need for a high-quality childcare provider for the Ector County community. Statistically, several zip codes in Ector County are considered Childcare Deserts due to lack of high-quality childcare centers for the number of children ages 0-5 in that area. This resolution, if approved, will establish the parameters of any future agreement to use Travis Elementary for this purpose, the recap stated.

Trustees also received an update on the spring 2024 MAP assessment. MAP stands for Measure of Academic Progress; it is an assessment given three times to measure a student's growth from beginning to end of the school year, this update with show growth for students from fall 2023 to the spring 2024 for English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR), math and science.

The MAP assessment measures student growth in comparison to projected growth standards. In ELAR, six grade levels (K, 2, 8, 10, 11, & 12) met or exceeded the growth projections, even as the bar was raised from last year to this year. In Math, which is administered kindergarten through 8th grade, four grade levels (K, 1, 2, 3, & 4) met or exceeded projected growth. In Language in high school, three grade levels (9, 11, & 12) met or exceeded projected growth. In Science, administered 3rd through 8th, four grade levels (3, 4, 5, & 8) met or exceeded projected growth. The work now is to dig into these results to discover causes for individual grade levels missing the targets.

Associate Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson discussed the need for childcare facilities in Odessa and possible partnerships with Rising Star facilities in Odessa and Midland.

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett also spoke about the need offering anecdotes about his staff.

Thayer said he and his family had to rearrange their lives when he and his wife had their first child. He said the best caregivers are family members and maybe they should offer ideas on how to live on one income.

In his opening remarks, Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD's graduation rate for 2023 is the highest it's been in 22 years at 85.7 percent. He added that graduation rate lags by a year, and this official figure from the state is for the Class of 2023.

He also talked about visits to the new middle school and career and technical education center.

The board approved hiring Sam Martinez as principal of San Jacinto Elementary School. He was previously principal of Murry Fly Elementary.