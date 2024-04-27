‘I trusted you and violated us’ Orlando family left with rubble after being ghosted by a fraudulent

After being accused of fraudulently contracting practices, a self-proclaimed contractor is in Orange County jail after investigators said he defrauded an Orlando family out of $24,064.00.

“Who comes and takes $25,000 promises that you’re going to do this and then ghosts us?,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified because of the ongoing investigation.

Brutus MacGregor was arrested after investigators said he falsified his identity as a self-contractor, grand theft, and DOL violation of permit work.

Investigators said in April of 2023, the couple had a contract with MacGregor under this business, Barack Construction after the family sought him out on social media to renovate their home.

Court records state MacGregor showed the family he was licensed and had permits for the project and falsified a license number. The project consisted of his company completing an indoor porch deck and other home renovations totaling $45,082.16.

“I would say probably at the one-month to six-week mark between four and six weeks, he was requesting more money.”

Investigators said during the time working with the family, MacGregor never had a permit for the project work by Macgregor or his company, Barak Construction.

The family said MacGregor tore up their current porch deck and never showed up to fix it.

Investigators said between April and May of 2023, the family paid $10,000.00 through a wire transfer, $1,925.00 through Zelle, and $12,139.00 through square payment, a total amount of $24,064.00 as a downpayment for the contracted total.

“It was always one thing after another and then at the same time, I guess he was trying to pull on the heartstrings he had said his daughter had cancer and he needed another $8,000.”

Eyewitness News found similar victims on Angi’s List under MacGregor’s company, who also said they fell victim to the contractor.

The City of Orlando city clerk sent investigators a certificate stating that “the city of Orlando does not have responsive records for permits pulled by Barak Construction or Macgregor Brutus about the property.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation provided investigators with a non—licensure. The certificate shows there is no evidence that Brutus MacGregor or Barak Construction (his company) ever had a current or active license as a construction contractor/business in the state of Florida.

“I know it’s gone. They even told us, lawyer’s police, “Your money’s gone good luck if you get a restitution.”

24-year-old MacGregor had a first appearance Friday. At last check in Orange County jail.

