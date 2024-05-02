Trump's Weird Pronunciation Of The Word 'Vegan' Is Something To Behold

It’s no surprise that Donald Trump doesn’t know much about vegan food, but apparently he doesn’t even know how to say the word.

The hamberder-loving former president repeatedly mispronounced the word during a campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, as he invited a Milwaukee business owner onstage to voice her support for his campaign.

Trump introduced the woman as the owner of “a vaigan restaurant.”

“Supposed to be really good. I’m not into the vaigan stuff, I must say, but I’m gonna have to try this,” Trump said. “When we come here in a short period of time, into Milwaukee, we’re gonna come and try that vaigan food. I don’t know if I’m going to like it.”

It was one of several verbal blunders during that rally appearance. In another instance, Trump struggled to say the word “infrastructure,” throwing in a couple of extra syllables.

He also mocked former President Joe Biden for being “sleepy,” even though he reportedly dozed off multiple times while in court for his criminal hush money trial over the last few weeks.

