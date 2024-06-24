Will Trump's VP pick be at the CNN debate on Thursday? What to know

According to Donald Trump, “nobody knows” his vice presidential pick yet, aside from the former president himself.

He teased his pick at a Philadelphia campaign stop on Saturday. When asked by NBC News whether he’s decided on his running mate, Trump replied, “In my mind, yeah.”

Those looking for clues about Trump’s VP pick may be able to tune into Thursday’s debate. The former president said that the individual will “most likely” be at the first presidential debate in Atlanta.

“They’ll be there,” Trump continued. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 22, 2024.

The race to become Trump’s running mate has seen key GOP figures and relative unknowns jockeying for the position for months, with a shortlist emerging only in the final stretch.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Sen. Marco Rubio, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have reportedly made the final cut, with Burgum and Vance considered the top two choices. While still in the running, Rubio would have to establish residency outside of Florida due to an electoral voting restriction.

Trump’s senior advisor, Brian Hughes, explained that the main qualifier for Trump’s VP pick is “a strong leader who will make a great President for eight years after his next four-year term concludes. But anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump.”

Republican contenders have also tried to establish themselves in more unusual ways.

For instance, the seats behind Trump at his Manhattan hush money criminal trial last month acted as a courtroom conveyor belt of VP hopefuls. One potential pick—South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem—may have killed her chances by admitting to fatally shooting her dog, which she defended as evidence that she was willing to do “difficult, messy, and ugly” things in politics.

Though Trump has reportedly weeded out many of those candidates, he said his announcement will likely not come until right before or during the Republican National Convention, which will begin on July 15 in Milwaukee.

But for an earlier hint on Trump’s VP pick, tune into the ‘CNN Presidential Debate,’ Thursday, June 27, at 9 pm ET on CNN or simulcast on USA TODAY.

David Jackson contributed to the reporting of this story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump's VP pick: Will they be at the CNN debate on Thursday?