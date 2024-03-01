Trump's trials: Recent court delays could help the former president

Former President Trump sits in the courtroom before the start of closing arguments in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on Jan. 11 in New York. Judge Anil Singh, a New York appellate judge, has refused to halt collection of Trump's $454-million civil fraud penalty while he appeals. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

As he campaigns for a return to the White House, former President Trump faces criminal prosecution in four separate trials. He's also fought two civil trials that resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.

Here's what's going on with the cases as primary elections ramp up across the nation, and what to expect in the weeks ahead:

Supreme Court reviewing presidential immunity

By agreeing to take up a question of presidential immunity this week, the Supreme Court dealt a severe blow to special counsel Jack Smith's plans to prosecute Trump this spring for allegedly attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Originally scheduled to begin Monday, the trial potentially will be delayed until after the 2024 presidential election.

Read more: Supreme Court will hear Trump's claim of immunity from Jan. 6 prosecution, delaying his trial

Judge Tanya Chutkan, the trial judge, rejected Trump's claim that he was immune from criminal charges brought because of "official acts" taken while in office. She said the Constitution does not give former presidents absolute immunity for their past crimes.

In December, Smith urged the Supreme Court to fast track consideration of that question so it could be resolved by March. The justices refused and sent the question to the D.C Circuit, which took until early February to rule against Trump. He quickly appealed to the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday announced it will hear arguments on the question during the week of April 22. The high court is likely to to wait until the end of June to hand down a written ruling.

The trial is on hold until the question of presidential immunity is resolved and Trump's attorneys have indicated that they will need several weeks to prepare once the trial is allowed to move forward. They could even raise new objections that could further delay the trial.

On top of the procedural hurdles, the Justice Department has a policy to avoid prosecutions that could affect pending elections, and that could stand in the way of a fall trial featuring the expected Republican presidential nominee.

All of that adds up to the possibility that even if Trump loses in court he may have already won at the ballot.

Classified documents

Some of those other potential challenges that could come up in the 2020 election subversion trial will be considered soon in the case over Trump's handling of classified documents and alleged attempts to prevent the government from recovering them from his Mar-a-Lago estate. He faces 41 felony charges.

On Feb. 23, Trump's legal team filed multiple motions seeking dismissal of the case, including on a claim of presidential immunity, selective prosecution and contesting the appointment of Smith in the case.

Judge Eileen Cannon, who is presiding over the case, on Tuesday denied efforts by Trump’s co-defendants to view the classified records they allegedly moved around the former president’s Florida residence for him. On Thursday, Cannon ruled that Trump's legal team would not get access to classified filings submitted by the special counsel's office about the contents of the classified documents seized at Trump's home by the FBI.

Next up: Cannon will decide whether to move the trial date from the end of May to address the dismissal requests and accommodate Trump and his co-defendants' desire for more time to build their arguments.

New York civil fraud suit

Meanwhile in New York on Wednesday, Associate Justice Anil C. Singh in the New York State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division rejected a request from Trump to accept a $100-million bond or delay enforcement of a fine totaling at least $450 million while he appeals. Trump's attorneys said he may have to sell off properties as a result.

In mid-February, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron found Trump and others guilty of giving false information to financial institutions and insurance companies so they could borrow money at lower rates and save on costs. Along with the fines and interest, Trump and his adult sons were banned from holding top jobs in New York corporations for several years.

Trump's lawyers have filed a notice that they intend to appeal Engoron's decision, but to do so Trump must post a bond for the full amount of the judgment.

Engoron’s decision came on the heels of a separate $83.3-million judgment against Trump for defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll while he was president.

Read more: New York judge refuses to halt Trump's $454-million penalty during appeal of fraud judgment

New York hush money case

With the delay caused by the Supreme Court taking on the presidential immunity question, the first felony case Trump is expected to face will be about whether he falsified business records to cover up his lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment in the final days of the 2016 campaign to adult film actor Stormy Daniels for her silence about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Trump.

Jury selection is scheduled to start March 25. Last month prosecutors asked Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to bar Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about potential witnesses and jurors, as well as statements meant to interfere with or harass the court’s staff, prosecution team or their families.

Read more: Manhattan D.A. wants gag order for Trump, seeks to play 'Access Hollywood' tape at trial

Georgia election subversion case

Soon we will know if Trump and his co-conspirators are successful in their attempts to disqualify Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis and special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, from pursing charges against them because of Willis and Wade's personal relationship.

After a whirlwind seven weeks of hearings full of salacious details, text messages and fiery appeals, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will hear closing arguments Friday about whether the relationship warrants disqualifying the entire D.A.'s office from pursuing charges against Trump and his supporters for allegedly trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

This is the only state-level case Trump faces in relation to his efforts to stay in power after losing to Joe Biden. Willis has requested an August trial date, but depending on how the timing of the federal trials shift, she could ask for a date in early summer.

Times staff writer David G. Savage contributed to this article

Get the best of the Los Angeles Times’ politics coverage with the Essential Politics newsletter.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.