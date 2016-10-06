Trump’s taxes are telling us something

From the media’s triumphant glee over Donald Trump’s leaked tax returns, which turned up in the New York Times last weekend, you’d think we’d just exposed him as a tool of Russian oligarchs bent on infiltrating American politics.

Oh, wait, we did that, too. Never mind.

It’s not clear that voters really care whether Trump has paid any taxes since Hootie & the Blowfish hit No. 1. It’s often lost on Democrats, in particular, that “economic populism” in the modern age is aimed at least as much at government as it is at big banks; a lot of people seem to think their taxes are mostly being used to screw up their schools and strip-search them at the airport.

If no one was all that bothered when Trump jeered women and people with disabilities and prisoners of war, they’re probably not going to break down and cry over his harsh treatment of the IRS.

But the question I’ve been pondering this week has more to do with those of us who cover campaigns. Why do we care so much about Trump’s tax returns? And should we?

Let’s try to leave aside our biases about Trump, because in fact his supporters are right, and we do tend to show some unconscious bias against candidates who exploit racial animosities, display close to zero knowledge of the world and routinely say things that are patently not true. This is something we need to work on.

No one is alleging, near as I can tell, that Trump violated the law or lied about his income. The only accusation here is that he took full advantage of the tax code to amortize his stupefying losses over a long period, enabling him to avoid paying federal income taxes for a number of years.

And while I’m no one’s idea of a tax policy expert, there are probably good reasons for the “rigged system” everyone keeps railing about. The tax code is designed to encourage risk taking. If your average entrepreneur gets hit with a devastating loss this year, it probably makes sense to let him deduct that loss over a period of years, while he struggles to rebuild.

I’m certainly not passing on any legitimate tax deductions I can take, and Hillary Clinton isn’t, either. Or as Mika Brzezinski put it while discussing the two candidates and their taxes on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” this week: “Unless laws were broken, you guys cancel each other out.”

Well, yes … and no.

The problem with Trump’s tax history is that it’s emblematic of something larger, a missing plank at the foundation of his campaign. I suspect he knows this too, which is why he so doggedly refused to release his returns, technically defensible as they are.

Simply put, there doesn’t seem to be any record anywhere of Trump having considered the public interest above his own. This isn’t me ripping into the guy for being rich or bombastic; it’s a genuine assessment of his record as a citizen and a celebrity.

If there’s some evidence of Trump having served anyone but himself, ever, for more than one night at some red carpet benefit, I’d like to see it.

This is new in presidential politics. Going back to George Washington, American presidents have more or less fulfilled the ideal of citizen soldiers.

Sure, they come with outsize egos and a craving for power and glory, but they also come to the office with a demonstrated record of service — in state or federal office, or in the military.

You don’t have to like Clinton, and you certainly don’t have to buy that she’s pure of heart. But you do have to acknowledge that she has spent her adulthood in public service, as a government lawyer and a first lady and finally a politician in her own right.

Has Clinton taken opportunities to enrich herself along the way? Sure, and probably too many for propriety’s sake. But anyone who thinks she hasn’t sacrificed something to the cause — that she couldn’t be richer than she is, or couldn’t have led a cushier and less stressful life — is letting ideology cloud all reason.

Where is Trump’s commitment to the civic good? Can anyone produce it?

OK, so he didn’t pay a dime to support federal programs for a bunch of years. Fine. There are plenty of other ways to sacrifice for country and community.