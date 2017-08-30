    Trump sparks social media blitz by tweeting, 'All I want to do is #MAGA!'

    Gabby Kaufman
    Staff Writer

    One of President Trump’s Wednesday tweets became a social media sensation for its inclusion of the line, “All I want to do is #MAGA!”

    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Corpus Christi International airport for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo:Evan Vucci/AP)

    A number of people saw lyrical potential there, or were reminded of various songs, most notably “All I Wanna Do (Is Have Some Fun)” by Sheryl Crow.

    Trump’s tweet came amid yet another complaint about the supposedly “false reporting” in the media. He fumed about the “ferocious anger in some dying magazines” without naming the publications, and asked broadly, “WHY?”


    Trump’s complaint came in between tweets about Tropical Storm Harvey, which is continuing to devastate Texas, and his upcoming visit to Missouri, where he is set to discuss tax reform. But it was the “#MAGA” tweet that sparked the musical mockery.








    https://twitter.com/JoeBerkowitz/status/90288658576668672




    On a more serious note, critics questioned the self-pity as Harvey makes a second landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border.






