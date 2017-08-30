Trump sparks social media blitz by tweeting, 'All I want to do is #MAGA!'

One of President Trump’s Wednesday tweets became a social media sensation for its inclusion of the line, “All I want to do is #MAGA!”

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Corpus Christi International airport for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo:Evan Vucci/AP) More

A number of people saw lyrical potential there, or were reminded of various songs, most notably “All I Wanna Do (Is Have Some Fun)” by Sheryl Crow.

Trump’s tweet came amid yet another complaint about the supposedly “false reporting” in the media. He fumed about the “ferocious anger in some dying magazines” without naming the publications, and asked broadly, “WHY?”

After reading the false reporting and even ferocious anger in some dying magazines, it makes me wonder, WHY? All I want to do is #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017





Trump’s complaint came in between tweets about Tropical Storm Harvey, which is continuing to devastate Texas, and his upcoming visit to Missouri, where he is set to discuss tax reform. But it was the “#MAGA” tweet that sparked the musical mockery.

All I want to do is MAGA some

I got a feelin I'm not the only one

All I want to do is MAGA some

Until the sun comes up over Penn. avenue — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) August 30, 2017





until the sun comes up over santa monica boulevard https://t.co/JPCNHMnoeo — MHM (@importantmeagan) August 30, 2017





All I want to do is #MAGA, and have some fun, and zoom-a-zoom-zoom-zoom and a boom boom https://t.co/6rdyRw7Mqb — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) August 30, 2017





[sung to the tune of 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun'] https://t.co/P7ndSFuifp — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) August 30, 2017





"All I want to do…" https://t.co/AjpmITiJNX — Sam Ro (@bySamRo) August 30, 2017





https://twitter.com/JoeBerkowitz/status/90288658576668672

All I Want To Do Is #MAGA sounds like something a wedding DJ would play with the hopes that someone, anyone, will come to the dance floor — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 30, 2017





If you’re not reading “All i want to do is MAGA” to the tune of “all she wants to do is dance” then I don’t know what to tell you. — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 30, 2017





All I Wanna Do (is MAGA)

If It Makes You Happy (MAGA)

Every Day Is A Winding Road (MAGA)

My Favorite Mistake (MAGA)

…i guess it works — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 30, 2017





On a more serious note, critics questioned the self-pity as Harvey makes a second landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border.

Man. The hardships this guy faces. Can't even imagine anything anyone could go through that could be worse. Like, I don't know, a hurricane. https://t.co/XpBz9Oso5R — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) August 30, 2017





It's always worth remembering in the midst of Hurricane Harvey, the only victim that Trump truly cares about is Trump himself https://t.co/nKyMZ8t0av — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 30, 2017





Of all the qualities of Trump that are un-Presidential, the narcissistic self-pity is the worst. He's worried about his press clips??? https://t.co/jASLPZpau8 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) August 30, 2017





There is literally a hurricane happening right now. People are dying. Some losing everything they have. And Trump feels sorry for HIMSELF. https://t.co/w3IhCE5Fkt — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 30, 2017





Texas is under water and he can't stop whining https://t.co/HKkrEh71zy — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 30, 2017





