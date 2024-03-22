Trump's social media company approved to go public, potentially netting former president billions
Donald Trump is returning to the stock market. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the former president's media business in a Friday vote. It comes as the presumptive Republican nominee is facing a $454 million judgment in a fraud lawsuit. (AP Video: John Minchillo, Terry Chea, Erik Verduzco)