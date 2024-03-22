Trump's social media company approved to go public, potentially netting former president billions

TechCrunch

Donald Trump's beleaguered SPAC deal is finally going through, and just in time to pay nearly half a billion dollars owed over several legal actions — if the board agrees to let him sell. Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been in negotiations for years to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and list on the NASDAQ as $DJT. Various troubles caused the DWAC-TMTG merger to be kicked down the road over and over, and it was beginning to look like the shareholders would eventually walk away when the timing exceeded the bounds stipulated in the SPAC terms.