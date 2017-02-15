Trump's Russia scandal: What we know

US President Donald Trump rejected reports that Moscow was behind the hacking of Hillary Clinton's campaign, instead attacking US intelligence for trying to undermine him (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Washington (AFP) - A cloud of intrigue over ties with Moscow has hovered over President Donald Trump since US intelligence alleged the Russian government interfered with the presidential election last year against his opponent Hillary Clinton.

On Monday, Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign over his private conversations with a Russian diplomat, and on Wednesday the New York Times reported that Trump aides and associates had "repeated" calls with senior Russian intelligence officials during the election campaign.

But many questions remain. Here's what is known:

Trump's longstanding Russian ties

As a real estate developer, Trump long sought to develop property in Russia, first studying a possible luxury tower near the Kremlin in 1986. Several ensuing visits led to nothing, but by the 1990s Trump was expressing praise for the country's strongmen leaders, including now President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Russians, some linked to Putin, have invested in US properties bearing the Trump brand. In 2013 Trump took his Miss Universe contest to Moscow, saying he hoped to meet Putin. The meeting never happened, but Trump worked with other businessmen close to the Russian leader.

Throughout the presidential campaign Trump rejected reports that Moscow was behind the hacking of Clinton's campaign, instead attacking US intelligence for trying to undermine him. He praised Putin and promised better relations.

Russia's hacking

US intelligence agencies alleged as early as July 2016 that the Russian government was involved in hacking Democratic Party communications and releasing files embarrassing to Clinton. By October the agencies had implicated Putin as the mastermind, and on December 29 President Barack Obama announced retaliatory measures, including new sanctions and the expulsion of 35 alleged Russian spies.

Meanwhile, a still-unproven dossier on links between the Trump campaign and Russia, compiled by a former British intelligence agent, cited Russian sources in alleging that the hacking effort was focused on helping Trump to victory. According to recent reports, US intelligence has corroborated some of the dossier's details.

Phone calls with the Kremlin

On Wednesday the New York Times reported that US law enforcement and security agencies intercepted numerous phone calls between Trump aides or associates and Russian intelligence officials during the campaign. The Times named one of the aides as Paul Manafort.

Manafort, Trump's presidential campaign manager, was a lobbyist and businessman who for years served as an adviser to pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician Viktor Yanukovych and Ukraine's pro-Russia opposition. Manafort resigned as campaign manager 11 weeks before the November 8 election after Ukrainian authorities said records showed the ousted autocrat's party had paid him $12.7 million, which Manafort denied.

The Trump-Russia dossier claimed that Manafort maintained "cooperation" with Russian leaders during the campaign through Carter Page, a campaign foreign affairs consultant. Page, previously a Moscow-based investment banker, visited Moscow last July and December on what he said were private matters. The Trump-Russia dossier alleges he met with top officials and Putin associates to discuss sanctions and energy issues.

In the Times report, Manafort denied knowingly speaking to any Russian intelligence or government officials.

Michael Flynn

The former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency was an early Trump adviser on security issues. After leaving the military, Flynn appeared on Russia's RT television -- which US intelligence says peddles Kremlin propaganda -- and in December 2015 was paid by RT to speak at a Moscow gala where he sat next to Putin.

During the presidential campaign Flynn urged better relations with Russia, and after Trump's victory, he had telephone conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Some of those conversations took place in late December just before and as Obama was announcing new sanctions over Russia's election interference.

Flynn initially denied having discussed sanctions or signaled that Trump would be more friendly with Moscow. After receiving assurances from Flynn, Vice President Mike Pence appeared on television on January 15 to defend Flynn, insisting he had not discussed sanctions with Kislyak.