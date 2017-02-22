Trump's been quieter lately. Is that a trend?

The last few days have been perhaps the quietest stretch of the new Trump presidency.

On Tuesday, for instance, President Trump went to the African-American Museum in Washington, and the visit seemed ... normal. Mr. Trump walked the halls like any respectful visitor, paying particular attention to Nat Turner’s Bible and an exhibit on boxer Muhammad Ali. Afterwards he gave a short speech decrying racism and anti-Semitic attacks.

“I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African Americans and for every American. So important. Nothing more important,” Trump said.

Recommended: Trump's biggest executive actions, explained

Meanwhile, Trump’s tweets have been relatively non-flammable. He hasn’t fired anyone high-ranking. His choice of Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster for national security adviser has drawn praise from all quarters.

Has Trump pivoted to a new, more presidential persona? Has the other Trump – the one prone to social-media outbursts and verbal spats with journalists – been put away in a corner, or at least banished for now?

That’s unlikely. Judging by Trump’s track record, his unvarnished personality will reappear soon. But the good Trump/bad Trump duality of this week offers a reminder that the president’s approach can indeed vary. We all contain multitudes, to paraphrase the poet Walt Whitman – and that includes Trump, who has flaws and strengths, as all presidents have.

“The question is, can he go more than four or five days without creating some controversy over something awful he tweeted because he got angry over something he saw on Fox News?” says Brian Rosenwald, a political and media historian at the University of Pennsylvania. “Probably no.”

The Trump administration appears well aware that it needs to step back and calm down the music following weeks in which the White House appeared close to chaotic. Time Magazine’s stylized cover of last week, which depicted Trump beset by a cyclone of wind and rain in the Oval Office, isn’t a look any president wants to see, even one who fancies himself disrupter-in-chief.

EVEN SUPPORTERS SAY: LEAVE TWITTER ALONE

So this week the watchword is perhaps “sunny.” With Congress on recess and lawmakers back in their districts, it’s a good time to pull back a bit and get ready for Washington battles to come. Next week, Trump will give his first big address to a joint session of Congress, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer at his briefing on Wednesday said the tone of that address is likely to be optimistic.

“This is an opportunity for him to lay out a very positive vision for the nation and to really let America know where we can go and how we can get there and the potential that we have as a nation,” Mr. Spicer said.

Of course, many of Trump’s core supporters are happy with his combative style. When he denigrates the media and speaks out against the judiciary in support of his partial immigration ban, they feel he his taking a stand against what they feel to be the strangling kudzu of political correctness.

But even many of them believe it’s time for Trump to take it down a notch.

Roy Orlinger, a retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent and a Trump supporter in Warm Springs, Ga., says part of Trump’s strategy for success is that “he doesn’t have to answer to the news media.” However, he questions Trump’s reliance on short Twitter messages to tweak – and at times inflame – the national conversation.

Though he likens Trump’s tweeting to Presdient Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats, Mr. Orlinger ruefully notes that FDR resisted doing too many of those due to a belief that it would water down their effectiveness.

“Twitter could ultimately be counterproductive” for Trump’s policy agenda, Orlinger says. “He needs to leave it alone.”

REPUBLICANS ON THE FENCE

Trump’s ability to connect with some elements of US society in a way they’ve been yearning for is one big reason he won the White House in the first place. But not all Trump supporters are die-hards, points out Brian Rosenwald of the University of Pennsylvania. Some Republicans and Republican-leaning independents cringe at Trump’s crude slaps and harsh words.

Polls reflect this split attitude. Fully 89 percent of Republican-leaning voters judge Trump a “strong leader,” in a recent large Pew Research survey. But less than half, 48 percent, describe him as “even-tempered.”