Taiyler S. Mitchell
Trump's Presidential Immunity Oral Arguments Begin April 25 In Supreme Court
Oral arguments in former President Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case will begin on April 25, according to the Supreme Court calendar.

The news follows the high court’s Monday decision to rule in his favor in a presidential ballot case stemming from Colorado, as well as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s Wednesday decision to drop out of the presidential race.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

