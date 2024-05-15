Trump's plane clips another jet's wings after late-night landing at PBIA; FAA investigates

WEST PALM BEACH — The FAA is investigating an incident in which former President Donald Trump's private plane clipped another jet after landing at Palm Beach International Airport early Sunday, May 12.

The Boeing 757 landed safely at the airport at about 1:20 a.m. While taxiing, its winglet made contact "with a parked and unoccupied corporate jet," the statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The incident took place on a part of the PBIA campus in suburban West Palm Beach "where the FAA does not direct aircraft," the FAA said. Its statement did not offer further details on the incident, including whether anyone was injured or the extent of the damage to either plane.

A separate online FAA report said the Boeing 757 "struck the rear elevator of a parked VistaJet." The same report indicated that no one was injured.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president in the November election, spent Saturday campaigning at a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

